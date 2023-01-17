Nic Petit dashes to Copper Basin 300 win, his 5th in 6 years

Nic Petit poses with his lead dogs after winning the 2023 Copper basin 300.
Nic Petit poses with his lead dogs after winning the 2023 Copper basin 300.(Copper Basin 300)
By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM AKST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENNALLEN, Alaska (KTUU) - At 7:41 a.m. Monday, a post was made to the Facebook page of veteran musher Nicolas Petit that stated simply: “Turned on the afterburners.”

Turned on the afterburners

Posted by Nicolas Petit on Monday, January 16, 2023

And that he did, as the veteran musher reached downtown Glennallen shortly after noon on Monday to claim his fifth Copper Basin 300 title in six years.

Petit took off from the final checkpoint at Red Eagle Lodge just 12 minutes ahead of 2022 Copper Basin champion Brent Sass which was enough time to fend off the reigning Iditarod champion to the finish, who arrived in second place at about 12:30 p.m.

A streak of Copper Basin 300 wins that began in 2018 was interrupted last year when Petit couldn’t make the starting line because his dog truck wouldn’t start — a race in which Sass came in as the 2022 champion after Petit’s four-peat.

Looks like there will definitely be a new CB300 champ this year Good luck boys and girls! 🚛☠️🥶🥶🥶 I might volunteer...

Posted by Nicolas Petit on Saturday, January 8, 2022

Jessie Holmes arrived in third place at 2:15 p.m. with Matt Hall placing fourth 15 minutes after.

The race touts itself as “The toughest 300 miles in Alaska” and with deep, soft snow combined with heavy moose traffic on the trail causing hoof holes, the tough trail got the best of some experienced mushers including Riley Dyche, Jeff Deeter and Richie Beattie.

As remaining teams will continue to trickle into Glennallen Monday, the next mid-distance sled dog races to keep an eye on are the Willow 300 on Jan. 25 and the Kuskokwim 300 taking off from Bethel on Jan. 27.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Fairbanks man’s heart transplant surgery canceled
Fairbanks Police Department
Man arrested after three-hour standoff
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750K in federal funds investigated
Skagway Police Department officer James Michels holds seized pills.
Skagway police believe 2 weekend deaths are fentanyl-related
Ray Ward holding a photo of his late father, Grady Ward.
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory

Latest News

Jack Nash wins 2022-23 Gatorade Player of the Year
Colony’s Jack Nash named 2022-23 football Gatorade Player of the Year
AOTW Alissa Pili
AOTW Alissa Pili
Alissa Pili after a Dimond High School basketball game (FILE PHOTO)
Athlete of the Week: Alissa Pili helps Utah women’s basketball to first-ever top 10 ranking
Eddie Burke Jr. poses with his lead dogs after winning the 2023 Knik 200.
Eddie Burke Jr. fends off Brent Sass for Knik 200 title