Storms bring unsettled weather conditions

Blizzard conditions for the Bering Strait
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:19 PM AKST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has recorded snow three times this month, with snowfall of 2.3 inches for the month.

For the season so far, Anchorage has received 57.6 inches of snow and has a snow depth of 23 inches. Temperatures also remain above normal as daytime highs stay in the 20s.

Avalanche danger is low in lower elevations of Southcentral Alaska, up to 1,000 feet, moderate at the 1,000-2,500 foot level and considerable above that elevation in the Turnagain Pass area, according to the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.

Moisture is still rotating cyclonically through the Gulf Of Alaska, pushing across Southeast Alaska, with some of it working into southcentral as a mix of rain and snow.

High winds and snow are prompting the issuance of winter storm warnings and advisories, with wind chills expected to hit 55 below as winds gust up to 65 mph.

In Southeast Alaska, a winter weather advisory will go into effect at 3 a.m. Tuesday for the Haines highway area, which could see 4 to 6 inches of snow, with lesser amounts in downtown Haines.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Fairbanks man’s heart transplant surgery canceled
Fairbanks Police Department
Man arrested after three-hour standoff
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750K in federal funds investigated
Skagway Police Department officer James Michels holds seized pills.
Skagway police believe 2 weekend deaths are fentanyl-related
Alaska Weather 2022: A Year of Extremes
Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes

Latest News

JP-Juneau Sunrise-Dean Dreeszen 1-16-22
Storms bring unsettled weather conditions
Considerable avalanche danger remains for parts of Southcentral
Considerable avalanche danger remains for parts of Southcentral
Considerable avalanche danger remains for parts of Southcentral
Considerable avalanche danger remains for parts of Southcentral
Additional scattered areas of mixed precipitation expected Monday with the steadiest activity...
Additional scattered areas of mixed precipitation expected Monday