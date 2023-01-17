Storms bring unsettled weather conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has recorded snow three times this month, with snowfall of 2.3 inches for the month.

For the season so far, Anchorage has received 57.6 inches of snow and has a snow depth of 23 inches. Temperatures also remain above normal as daytime highs stay in the 20s.

Avalanche danger is low in lower elevations of Southcentral Alaska, up to 1,000 feet, moderate at the 1,000-2,500 foot level and considerable above that elevation in the Turnagain Pass area, according to the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.

Moisture is still rotating cyclonically through the Gulf Of Alaska, pushing across Southeast Alaska, with some of it working into southcentral as a mix of rain and snow.

High winds and snow are prompting the issuance of winter storm warnings and advisories, with wind chills expected to hit 55 below as winds gust up to 65 mph.

In Southeast Alaska, a winter weather advisory will go into effect at 3 a.m. Tuesday for the Haines highway area, which could see 4 to 6 inches of snow, with lesser amounts in downtown Haines.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.