13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.(MGN)
By Tony Keith and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:04 AM AKST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl from Colorado led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that crossed into Nebraska on Monday night, according to Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities said the teen was spotted driving along I-80 around 9:30 p.m. only going 35 mph. When troopers tried to stop the driver, she took off and initiated a pursuit that lasted about 15 minutes.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, the girl drove over 100 mph and was eventually stopped after a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention.

Officials said troopers found a firearm and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the car as well.

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
Polar bear kills woman, young boy in Wales
Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood
Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood
Anchorage resident Sylvester Joubert donates $5000 to Williwaw Elementary to replace stolen iPads
Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Skagway Police Department officer James Michels holds seized pills.
Skagway police believe 2 weekend deaths are fentanyl-related

Latest News

A 12-year-old boy vacationing in Florida with his family caught a 130-inch long shark.
'Is this thing gonna pull me in': 12-year-old fisherman reels in great white shark
Connecticut authorities say Karin Ziolkowski has been sentenced to prison for the death of her...
‘Unimaginable’: Mother sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 8-year-old son
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts