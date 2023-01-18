Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sylvester Joubert watches the news every day, so when he saw a report that a thief had broken into Williwaw Elementary and stolen more than a dozen iPads, he knew he had to act.

“School is here for the kids to learn, and when someone is going to break into a school and steal the equipment that second and third graders are using to learn and to progress in life, I feel real bad about it,” Joubert said.

Williwaw Principal Likka McCauley said the school was broken into three times in October and November. Between 15 and 20 iPads were stolen, as well as a large TV monitor, and as $200 in cash collected by the PTA to help pay for school events. McCauley said the iPads were used by students in a special science program at the school.

On Tuesday, Joubert presented the school with a check for $5,000 that McCauley said would pay for nearly all the iPads which were stolen. McCauley was grateful.

“It just reminds me that people that we don’t even have conversations with hear about things that happen, and want to step in and make our community a better place,” McCauley said.

But charity is nothing new to Joubert, who owns a successful business, Midnight Sun Car and Van Rental. Joubert said he and his wife make a charitable contribution every year as a way of giving back to the community that has helped their business succeed. When Joubert heard the news about Williwaw, he consulted his daughter Christine Irwin, the Principal of Wonder Park Elementary — a school that has also been burglarized — if it would be appropriate to give the money to Williwaw. She told her father yes.

“Fortunately, they didn’t get very much from us,” said Irwin. “So I think it’s really important to have the devices they need. If they’re using those for learning, then they need to get their devices replaced.”

Joubert said he doesn’t normally make his charitable contributions public, but was happy to come to the school and meet the students and their principal. And maybe, Joubert said, his contribution could someday be a lesson that when students grow up and find themselves blessed to have a little more than they need, they can help out someone else who has less.

