Anchorage man charged with attempted murder after shooting at officer, police say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is being charged with attempted murder and other felony charges after firing at a police officer in a Klatt neighborhood Saturday night.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, officers were notified that 32-year-old Joseph Fagundes was making threats to harm his ex-girlfriend and himself around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers said they then discovered that Fagundes had four outstanding warrants, including three felony warrants.

Following the report, Fagundes was found driving a gold Jeep Compass on the “east side” of Anchorage, police said, and he began running red lights near East 15th Avenue and Cordova Street.

Police said that they did not pursue Fagundes due to dangerous driving, but a patrol sergeant spotted Fagundes about 30 minutes later near Hilltop Drive and West Klatt Road and proceeded to flip on his lights in an attempt to pull him over. Police said Fagundes then put his Jeep into reverse and tried backing up to get away, but the officer pinned him against a snow bank.

After getting out of his patrol car, police say the sergeant commanded Fagundes to get out, but “then heard shots being fired at him from the Jeep.”

The department said the officer did not fire back due to not having a “clear line of sight to the suspect,” but added that the patrol car was hit by bullets from Fagundes’ weapon.

Police said the officer called for backup, and responding officers later found Fagundes hiding under a trampoline in a backyard residence on Allison Circle.

After arresting Fagundes, police found a handgun under the trampoline that had been reported stolen Nov. 14, 2022, on East 87th Avenue. Police say the suspect in that reported incident forced his way into a locked pickup to steal the weapon.

After receiving medical treatment for back pain, Fagundes was questioned and jailed at the Anchorage Jail.

Fagundes faces charges of:

First-degree attempted murder

5 counts of third-degree assault

Fourth-degree assault

Reckless endangerment

Third-degree misconduct involving a weapon (felon in possession)

Third-degree misconduct involving a weapon (firing from a vehicle)

Second-degree misconduct involving a weapon (firing gun at a dwelling)

Fourth-degree misconduct involving a weapon (possessing while intoxicated)

Second-degree theft

Failure to stop

Police said a second person inside the Jeep with Fagundes was not criminally charged. No police officers were injured in the ordeal.

