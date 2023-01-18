Channing Tatum says he might remake ‘Ghost’

Channing Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new...
Channing Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new film would avoid some of the now problematic stereotypes in the original.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:10 AM AKST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The iconic film “Ghost” may be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum.

In a Vanity Fair interview, the “Magic Mike” star revealed that his production company has the rights to the original film, and that he’s mulling a remake.

The 1990 movie starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore as a couple who confronts the spirit world after one of them is murdered.

Whoopi Goldberg and Tony Goldwyn also starred in the original film.

Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new film would avoid some of the now problematic stereotypes in the original.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
Polar bear kills woman, young boy in Wales
Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood
Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood
Anchorage resident Sylvester Joubert donates $5000 to Williwaw Elementary to replace stolen iPads
Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Skagway Police Department officer James Michels holds seized pills.
Skagway police believe 2 weekend deaths are fentanyl-related

Latest News

A 12-year-old boy vacationing in Florida with his family caught a 130-inch long shark.
'Is this thing gonna pull me in': 12-year-old fisherman reels in great white shark
Connecticut authorities say Karin Ziolkowski has been sentenced to prison for the death of her...
‘Unimaginable’: Mother sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 8-year-old son
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts