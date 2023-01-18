Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM AKST
WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - A polar bear attacked and killed two people in Wales, on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch that they received the report at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Initial reports indicate that a polar bear had entered the community and had chased multiple residents,” troopers wrote. “The bear fatally attacked an adult female and juvenile male – it was shot and killed by a local resident as it attacked the pair.”

According to the dispatch, troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales once weather permits.

In an email, Department of Public Safety Communications Director Austin McDaniel wrote that they are not likely to have additional information to release on Tuesday.

