Waves of snow and rain make a return to Southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of late, scattered areas of wintry mix have been impacting much of the gulf coast region. While inland areas have seen some passing snow showers, it’s been well over a month since any significant snow fell across parts of Southcentral Alaska.

That’s all set to change, as active weather ramps into high gear over the next 24 to 36 hours.

While we’ll see some passing areas of snow and rain for Southcentral and Southeast Alaska today, it’s the incoming storms that will pose a bigger problem. Temperatures today will warm into the 20s and the 30s from the Panhandle into Southcentral, with inland regions likely staying in the lower 20s through most of the day. While we’re seeing areas of sunshine and quieter weather to start off the day, clouds will be quick to return to the region.

An area of low pressure just to the south of the Aleutians will kickstart the rest of this week. As the low moves into the Gulf of Alaska, we’ll see increasing clouds and a slight chance for snow. Should snow fall into the night, only half an inch to just less than 2 inches can be expected for inland regions.

The real breadwinner will be Southeast in the coming days. While the aforementioned low will stay just off the Southcentral coastline through Thursday evening, a more robust wave of rain and warmth will build in from the Pacific. This will allow for a new low to build into the Eastern Gulf of Alaska and open the door for widespread wet, warm and windy conditions for the Panhandle.

Through the rest of the week, we’ll see highs in Anchorage warm into the upper 20s and lower 30s, with the possibility for some snow and inland areas of wintry mix as we welcome in the weekend.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

