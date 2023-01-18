Waves of wet winter weather hit Alaska

Wind chills to 45 below in northwest Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM AKST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter weather on the wet side will impact Alaska’s southern coasts from the Aleutian Islands to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska.

Anchorage sees a chance of snow as a result of the moisture moving into the city late Wednesday afternoon to evening. Another round of snow is possible for Friday night to Saturday morning.

Avalanche danger increased and is now classified as Considerable at all elevations in the Turnagain Pass area. The Chugach National Forecast Avalanche Information Center puts out the forecast daily. A snowslide stopped an Alaska Railroad freight train, derailing three cars south of Girdwood early Tuesday. No one was hurt.

Blizzard conditions are impacting the northwest coast and Bering Strait. Winds up to 45 mph out of the north will produce wind chills of 35-45 below. A wind chill advisory is in place as a result for the western Arctic coast.

Southeast Alaska will see several rounds of rain and snow, turning to more rain through the week, sending the snow levels to higher elevations. The rainfall amounts are of concern, with the flow delivering an estimated 2-5 inches of rain starting Thursday and running through Saturday.

The hot spot was Sitka at 46 degrees, and the cold spot was Point Lay at 30 below zero.

