Anchorage Assembly plans special meetings on Demboski allegations against Mayor Bronson

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly has scheduled special executive sessions and public meetings Thursday and Friday regarding a letter addressed to the Bronson administration by the lawyer for former Anchorage Municipal Manager Amy Demboski earlier this month.

The Assembly is trying to decide how best to handle allegations from Demboski outlined in that Jan. 11 letter.

The 11-page letter detailed a number of allegations against Mayor Dave Bronson, including claims of improper and illegal city contracts, a hostile work environment and abusing his authority.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance and Assembly Member Christopher Constant issued a press release on the Assembly’s plans.

The Assembly plans to meet in an executive session, followed by special public sessions Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Loussac Library and again Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall.

“Assembly Leadership intends to bring forward legislative and financial items for action on Friday to protect the immediate interests of the Municipality by safeguarding the finances, assets, workforce and reputation of the municipality,” the release said.

“I can say that Leadership, and I expect other members are looking at actions that we can take. And we’re the legislative body. So that often involves bringing forward ordinances making code changes. And there is particular interest about how do we safeguard finances.” LaFrance said in an interview late Wednesday afternoon.

Today was the deadline originally set by Demboski’s attorney Scott Kendall for a response from the mayor. Kendall says, for now, his office has no further comment on the deadline, whether it was met or whether his office has heard from the mayor.

