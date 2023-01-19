Florida congressman Steube hurt in accident at home, staff confirms

Congressman Greg Steube was hospitalized Wednesday after an accident at his home.
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:20 AM AKST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident at his home, his staff confirmed Wednesday. Steube represents Florida’s 17th Congressional District.

Steube’s office issued the following statement via Twitter: “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

A witness who was first on the scene. Darrell Bernard Woodie, was delivering a package near the congressman’s Lakewood Ranch home. Woodie said that Steube was about 20 feet up on a ladder against a tree with a chainsaw. That’s when a huge tree limb crashed into the ladder.

“I immediately turned around and … he was midair.” He was “obviously in pain and he had very limited movement,” he said. Woodie said he called 911.

Steube was hospitalized. A fellow Republican, Christian Ziegler, heard he was in the hospital but doing well and added “Big relief to hear.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
Polar bear kills woman, young boy in Wales
Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood
Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood
Anchorage man charged with attempted murder after shooting at police
Anchorage man charged with attempted murder after shooting at officer, police say
Commercial fishers are standing their ground and keeping their boats tied to the dock, after...
Kodiak waters remain quiet as fishermen demand higher price for crab
Anchorage resident Sylvester Joubert donates $5000 to Williwaw Elementary to replace stolen iPads
Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads

Latest News

Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Body found near Texas home of suspect in missing woman case
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting California on Thursday to view damage from flooding.
White House mindful of California storm victims’ trauma
The 18-year-old senior, Hayden Moore, also made mention of who he would kill first, Prosecutor...
Police: Student arrested for detailing how he would pull off school shooting
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court says it hasn’t found abortion opinion leaker
Officials with Stray Rescue of St. Louis said the lock on the front gate was cut with a...
Animal shelter’s brand-new building ransacked, costing $100,000 in damages