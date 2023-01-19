Search underway for 2 teens missing in Kotzebue area

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:51 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KOTZEBUE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are looking for two teenagers who went missing on Monday in the Kotzebue area.

According to troopers, 18-year-old Josiah Ballot, of Selawik, and 18-year-old Thomas Brown, of Ambler, were reported overdue Monday afternoon by the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue Coordinator.

The search and rescue coordinator reported the teenagers were traveling on a red and black Yamaha snowmachine between Kotzebue and Noorvik.

“Messages from the party identified their location in Kotzebue at 3:00 am on (Monday) January 16, possibly heading to Noorvik,” troopers wrote. “Searchers from Kotzebue, Noorvik, and Selawik conducted ground searches of the trails and coastline in the area. Troopers have flown the Selawik to Noorvik trail and the Noorvik to Kotzebue trail in search of the two men.”

Troopers and Noorwik, Selawik and Noatak searchers on Wednesday scoured the area between Kotzebue and Noorvik. The search continued on Thursday with both ground and air efforts.

