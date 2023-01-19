Southeast Alaska gets soaked by storms

Rounds of rain, snow and gusty windsThursday through Sunday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:14 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wet and windy weather is setting up to lash parts of southern Alaska

The successive rounds of rain, snow and gusty winds will last several days.

A strong storm is moving through the Gulf of Alaska, loaded with moisture that will result in heavy rain in parts of the Panhandle. A Winter Weather Advisory starts overnight for the Haines and Klondike Highway areas, where snowfall could reach up to 5 inches, into Haines customs and White Pass.

With the storm bringing in moisture and warmer air, snow levels will rise as the rains fall. Rainfall amounts are estimated to be between 2 to 5 inches through Saturday. The first push is Thursday, with strong winds 40-50 mph and another round on Friday to Saturday.

The hot spot was Cordova at 41 degrees and the cold spot was Anaktuvuk Pass at 24 below zero.

