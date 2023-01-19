Staying active across Southcentral and Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of low pressure systems tracking through the Gulf of Alaska will provide plenty of cloud cover and moisture to both Southcentral and Southeast Alaska as the week comes to a close.

As with the other systems this month, the bulk of the precipitation, falling as snow, will stay confined to the higher elevations of the Chugach Range south and east of Anchorage. There may be a period of snow showers or even steady light snow late in the day and into the overnight, but any accumulations — if at all — will stay on the light side for the Mat-Su, the Anchorage bowl, and the western Kenai Peninsula into Friday. Temperatures will remain above normal, in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, heading into the upcoming weekend.

Southeast will continue to get inundated with several rounds of precipitation, locally heavy at times, along with gusty winds. While some areas may start as snow on Thursday, a surge of very warm air will transition the snow to rain late Thursday with rain continuing heavy at times right through Friday. The heavy amounts of moisture and the gusty winds will lead to a growing concern for landslides in the area. Temperatures will warm steadily through the 30s and into the lower to mid 40s, especially across central and southern locations, on Friday.

