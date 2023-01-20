Anchorage Fire Department responded to 2-alarm fire in Ship Creek area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a warehouse fire in the Ship Creek area on Thursday night.

A fire at a warehouse on the 2500 block of North Post Road was reported on social media at 8:30 p.m. and was extinguished shortly before 10 p.m.

AFD said by phone that the incident is currently a 2-alarm fire, with approximately 20 fire department vehicles responding.

The contents of the warehouse building is not yet know. The public is advised to stay away from the area while crews continue to fight the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.