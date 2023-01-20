Interim Assembly member appointed to seat vacated by Allard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly has appointed Robin Dern to represent Eagle River and Chugiak, filling the seat vacated by Jamie Allard’s election to the Alaska House of Representatives.

Dern, a photographer and writer who has worked with nonprofit organizations for many years, has lived in both Eagle River and Chugiak for the last 27 years, according to her declaration for candidacy.

“Her local community engagement experience includes time as co-chair of the Anchorage Schools Foundation, Eagle River Food Pantry Volunteer and participant in the Anchorage Police Citizen Academy,” a press release from the assembly read.

A total of 10 candidates filed applications for the District 2 seat, and Dern was the sole female applicant.

“I noticed no woman has filed at this point,” Dern wrote in her declaration. “As someone who strongly believes that women should be equally represented in society, I am willing to add my name to the list if only to fill that void.”

Dern’s additional work experience includes stints as a member of the United Jewish Communities Alaska board, co-volunteer coordinator for the Special Olympics World Winter Games, and many volunteer positions. In her spare time, Dern creates podcasts and is an active contributor to Google Maps.

Interim appointments to the assembly must receive a majority of votes from sitting members of the Anchorage Assembly in order to be approved.

The District 2 seat will be held by Dern until the certification of the results of the April 3 election. According to a press release from the Assembly, that certification is expected to happen on April 25.

