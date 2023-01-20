More rounds of light snow expected through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2.8 inches of snow that fell Thursday evening through early Friday morning was the most snow to fall since the end of the “snow blitz” on Dec. 15. In fact, Anchorage went 34 days (from Dec. 15 through Jan. 18) without seeing 1 inch of snow or more on any given day.

While the accumulating snow has come to an end, it cannot be ruled out that we see a few more flurries or snow showers through the late morning hours. By afternoon, however, expect some sunny breaks to occur.

Those breaks in the clouds won’t last too long as additional moisture and energy coming in from the Gulf of Alaska will trigger another round of light snow overnight into early Saturday morning. In what could be a repeat performance, expect another 1 to 3 inches of snow for the Anchorage area, with some limited sunshine for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures both Friday and Saturday will stay above normal, topping out near 30 degrees.

Sunday starts quiet with some limited sunshine before clouds thicken up once again by early afternoon. Light snow is likely by late afternoon or evening, continuing through the overnight before ending during the morning drive on Monday. Additional light accumulations can be expected.

A stronger, more significant storm system may arrive midweek, accompanied by some warmer air to allow for the potential of a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain, but there’s plenty of time to fine-tune those forecast details.

Speaking of warmer air, the next round of moisture moving into Southeast today will be accompanied by increasingly warmer air from the ocean. Snow levels will rise up close to 2,000 feet in elevation, as a result. Many of the population centers will see readings near 40 degrees Friday afternoon, with Sitka, Petersburg, and Ketchikan topping out in the middle to upper 40s with some gusty winds as well. Hold on to your fishing hats, folks!

Wherever your adventure takes you today and this weekend, please stay safe!

