Officer helps prevent man from jumping off bridge with hug, police say

Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a...
Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a man’s life.(New Haven Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut are sharing an officer’s actions that they say helped save a man’s life.

On Thursday, the New Haven Police Department released information regarding a situation on Jan. 13 where officers responded to a man who was threatening to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.

The department said Officer Wityak was one of the officers who were called to the scene.

Wityak spoke to the man in distress and used his crisis Intervention skills to convince him to seek help at the hospital, according to the department.

Connecticut authorities said it was an emotional encounter for the officer and the man but it ended with the two of them hugging.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
Polar bear kills woman, young boy in Wales
A man in Anchorage rescued a moose that broke through the ice and ended up in University Lake
Anchorage man pulls struggling moose from lake
Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood
Avalanche derails train south of Girdwood
Anchorage man charged with attempted murder after shooting at police
Anchorage man charged with attempted murder after shooting at officer, police say
Commercial fishers are standing their ground and keeping their boats tied to the dock, after...
Kodiak waters remain quiet as fishermen demand higher price for crab

Latest News

Mary Fulp was Alaska Principal of the Year in 2022
Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns
Taija Revels dances in the traditional Tlingit regalia that has been returned after being...
“It feels like a family member has come home”
Mary Fulp was Alaska Principal of the Year in 2022
Social media post by Colony High School Principal raises concerns
“It feels like a family member has come home”