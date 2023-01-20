Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns

Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:44 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mary Fulp, a long-time Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal, posted a livestream video on her Facebook page Wednesday night that has now gotten more than 19,000 views.

Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for what troopers explained was a court-ordered evaluation, requested by her family.

In the video, which runs approximately 20 minutes, Fulp says her religious convictions are the reason she is being evaluated.

“I am getting taken to the hospital for claiming that Jesus is king and claiming that I stand with the Martin Luther King civil rights movement,” Fulp said. “So I would like this to show up in the news, and for this to go viral, because I am the Alaska 2022 Principal of the Year who loves Jesus with all her heart.”

The school district put out a letter to parents and staff after the video was posted on Fulp’s Facebook page Wednesday night. Superintendent Randy Trani wrote:

“I am writing in response to some personal social media posts authored by the Colony High School Principal. District Administration is fully aware of, and constantly monitoring, the situation. We are working directly with other CHS administrators to support and provide continued leadership for the CHS community as we progress through this process.

“We do not have any further information to provide at this time, but will keep you informed as consistent with confidentiality requirements. Your child’s safety and education are our top priorities as we work through this matter.”

Fulp’s family also released a statement:

“We love and care for Mary deeply, and we are working with medical professionals to ensure she receives the necessary care. We hope the community will respect her and her family’s privacy.”

