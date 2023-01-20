A soggy weather pattern for Southeast

Colder over West coast and Interior
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:21 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The most active weather has remained stretched from the Aleutian Chain, east to the Gulf of Alaska, and into Southeast Alaska.

A large-scale trough is bringing southerly flow to Southcentral Alaska and Southeast, leading to periods of strong winds and a mix of snow and rain.

The Southeast region will experience heavy rainfall through Saturday. The higher sections of the Haines and Klondike Highways could see 4 to 6 inches of snow and a Winter Weather Advisory starts at noon Friday for the area. Rainfall amounts could be 2 to 4 inches through Saturday evening.

All this moisture will inundate Southeast as rain will head to Southcentral.

On Friday, snow and rain will continue over Prince William Sound and areas of the Kenai Peninsula. A chance of snow continues for Anchorage through Saturday morning.

Avalanche danger is considerable in the low to mid-levels of the mountains to high above treeline, according to the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.

The coldest air in Alaska is over the west and Interior. Winds are primarily out of the north across the west, Bering Strait and Aleutian archipelago. Over the weekend, Interior locations can anticipate cold, dry weather, with a few hours of sunshine during the days.

The hot spot was Sitka at 44 degrees and the cold spot was Nome at 23 below zero.

