Anchorage Assembly reviews potential bonds, ballot propositions

By Georgina Fernandez and Kim Daehnke
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss all 12 proposed bonds and ballots they will be voting on next week. Friday’s two-hour meeting was focused on reviewing all.

Some of the big topics on the list included improvements at Mulcahy Stadium. The assembly said renovations are expected to cost around $1,000 per square foot — adding up to roughly $300,000.

Another proposed bond not to exceed $34.5 million would go towards paying for road and storm drainage improvements for the city.

However the hot topic on the agenda today, according to Assembly member Felix Rivera, was Parks and Recreation.

“We as a community love our parks, we love our trails and there is a lot of work that needs to be done,” Rivera said.

A bond of $2.2 million that would pay for the cost of constructing and renovating parks is also on the table. Additionally, the assembly discussed a proposition to amend the 2023 general government capital improvement budget to include funding for additional parks and recreational projects.

However, not all proposals that were suggested are going to make the final cut.

“There were a couple of problems, one of them being a requirement that the projects go to the Parks and Rec Commission,” Rivera said. “What’s frustrating there is some of these projects — the administration has known since August since September, November time frame — and they have had all this time to send these projects to the Parks and Rec Commission, but they weren’t for whatever reason.”

Alaska’s News Source reached out to the administration for comment regarding this, but has not yet received a response.

The Anchorage Assembly will meet again on Monday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Z. J. Loussac Library to vote on what propositions will be included on the April 3 official ballot.

