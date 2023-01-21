North Pole man charged following double homicide in Delta Junction, troopers say

Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:43 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has turned himself in to law enforcement after Alaska State Troopers say they responded to a double homicide reported in Delta Junction.

According to an online dispatch, troopers received the homicide report at 12:45 p.m.

“Troopers from Delta Junction and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the location and discovered a deceased dog outside and two deceased males inside from multiple gunshot wounds,” troopers wrote.

Fairbanks police alerted troopers that 33-year-old Daniel Serkov of North Pole “came to FPD and stated he had shot a dog in Delta Junction. Serkov was transported to AST for further questioning and ultimately determined his involvement with the murder of the two men.”

Troopers wrote that Serkov was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Anchorage rescued a moose that broke through the ice and ended up in University Lake
Anchorage man pulls struggling moose from lake
Mary Fulp was Alaska Principal of the Year in 2022
Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns
Alaska State Troopers
Missing Kotzebue teen rescued, search continues for second
Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
Polar bear kills woman, young boy in Wales
City Hall in downtown Anchorage
Anchorage ombudsman memo alleges employee monitoring from mayor’s office

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers
Missing Kotzebue teen rescued, search continues for second
Assembly members held an emergency meeting at City Hall
Anchorage Assembly passes emergency ordinances in wake of Demboski allegations
Avalanche conditions will be elevated this weekend in the Turnagain Pass area (FILE PHOTO)
Avalanche bulletin issued for Turnagain Pass this weekend
The Anchorage Assembly passes three emergency ordinances
The Anchorage Assembly passes three emergency ordinances