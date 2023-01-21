Weather Lab: Russian Jack Elementary students learn about weather insturments

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s weather lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Russian Jack Elementary School in Anchorage.

These third graders have already learned about the water cycle and will be learning more about clouds later this year, but first, Melissa stopped by to show them what it’s like to be a meteorologist and the instruments she uses to forecast the weather.

Russian Jack Elementary houses the Alaska School of the Deaf, along with Clark Middle School and East High School. They have dedicated classrooms for deaf and hard of hearing students, and American Sign Language interpreters are on staff to translate, including during specials like P.E. and art, and for special presentations like the Weather Lab.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

