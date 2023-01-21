Weather Lab: Russian Jack Elementary students learn about weather insturments

These third graders have already learned about the water cycle and will be learning more about clouds later this year.
In this week’s weather lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Russian Jack Elementary School in Anchorage.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:36 PM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s weather lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Russian Jack Elementary School in Anchorage.

These third graders have already learned about the water cycle and will be learning more about clouds later this year, but first, Melissa stopped by to show them what it’s like to be a meteorologist and the instruments she uses to forecast the weather.

Russian Jack Elementary houses the Alaska School of the Deaf, along with Clark Middle School and East High School. They have dedicated classrooms for deaf and hard of hearing students, and American Sign Language interpreters are on staff to translate, including during specials like P.E. and art, and for special presentations like the Weather Lab.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

Get the latest forecast and stay informed on the go with weather alerts from the Alaska’s Weather Source App

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Anchorage rescued a moose that broke through the ice and ended up in University Lake
Anchorage man pulls struggling moose from lake
Mary Fulp was Alaska Principal of the Year in 2022
Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns
Alaska State Troopers
Search underway for 2 teens missing in Kotzebue area
Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
Polar bear kills woman, young boy in Wales
City Hall in downtown Anchorage
Anchorage ombudsman memo alleges employee monitoring from mayor’s office

Latest News

Weather Lab at Russian Jack Elementary School in Anchorage.
Weather Lab: Russian Jack Elementary
With traffic cones and yogurt containers, Lizzie Newell creates a winter garden.
Ice garden brightens small corner of South Anchorage
LGBTQ+ students ecstatic as UAA opens first Pride Center on campus
LGBTQ+ students ecstatic as UAA opens first Pride Center on campus
LGBTQ+ students ecstatic as UAA opens first Pride Center on campus
LGBTQ+ students ecstatic as UAA opens first Pride Center on campus