Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in Seward Highway wreck

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious car accident on Saturday on the Seward Highway.

The Anchorage Police Department wrote in a news release the three-car collision occurred around 12:30 a.m. at Mile 83 of the Seward Highway, roughly eight miles south of Girdwood. Anchorage police say the injured party was driving a Subaru Outback northbound when they crossed over the center line of the roadway. The Subaru missed a Ford F-250 but slammed into the truck’s snowmachine trailer, with the impact causing the Subaru to swing into a GMC Sierra.

The woman in the Subaru was taken to the hospital by the medics from the Girdwood Fire Department. The parties in the Ford and GMC did not sustain any injuries. The accident closed the highway for hours as police examined the crash site.

