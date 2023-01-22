After a chilly night, the weather becomes warmer... and wetter!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral experience quite a remarkable spread of weather conditions on Saturday. The day started “mild” in the lower 30s with areas of light snow, but ended with a brilliant and gorgeous sunset under a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the middle 20s, still a few degrees above the normal daytime high. There’ll be a short-lived reality check overnight, though, as temperatures drop back into the single digits and low teens for Sunday morning lows.

Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday with the Mat-Su, Anchorage, and the western Kenai potentially seeing a few snow showers or even a period of light snow during the afternoon, then again Sunday night, and even into Monday as well. The widespread and persistent snow, locally heavy at times, will fall, however, throughout the Chugach Range on both Sunday and Monday as a strong and complex low pressure system moves from the Pacific into the western Gulf of Alaska.

Southerly winds will cause temperatures to steadily warm through the teens and into the 20s Sunday afternoon, then into the lower 30s on Monday. In fact, by late Monday night, temperatures are projected to rise into the middle 30s, causing snow to change to rain across much of the western Kenai, the Anchorage bowl, and the lower Mat-Su Valleys for Tuesday and even into Wednesday as well. Much of southwest Alaska will also see a snow to rain changeover.

As the storm system weakens and moves into eastern Alaska, slightly colder air will return to the region meaning a change over back to snow for late in the week as a new round of moisture arrives courtesy of a weaker disturbance moving across southern Alaska.

The warm-up and additional moisture this week will only exacerbate the already considerable avalanche risk throughout the Chugach Range. Please continue to heed the advice of staying in low elevations while recreating in the backcountry.

