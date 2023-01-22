Cub Scouts host Jack-Frost-O-Ree for cub families

Cub Scouts host Jack-Frost-O-Ree for cub families
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:35 AM AKST
CHUGIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The Boy Scouts of America Great Alaska Council hosted their annual Jack-Frost-O-Ree on Saturday at Camp Gorsuch in Chugiak, providing activities and a place to socialize for Cub Scout families.

During the event, families were able to take part in many various activities.

“We have sledding, snowshoeing, we have broom hockey, people are out there catching fish right now, kids are painting in snow and they’re bowling on ice or getting some hot cocoa,” Cub program chair Rebecca Giacalone said. “We even have a really awesome snowshoe course where kids can compete and run back and forth and try that out.”

The Jack-Frost-O-Ree was the Cub Scouts’ biggest turnout for a family event since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cub Scouts organization estimated about 300 participants took part in the event.

The winter event was also a time for firsts: A number of cubs went ice fishing for the first time, or just fishing in general.

“Anytime a kid catches their first fish, which we saw, they just get a huge smile on their face, because some of these kids have never fished in their lives. And now they were like, ‘Look at this fish I caught,’” Giacalone said.

The event was sponsored and supported by several companies including Paddlesports by TrueNorth AK, Phillips Lead Company and The Pillow Sled.

