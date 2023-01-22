Palmer woman dies in head-on collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer woman died in a head-on collision in Palmer on Saturday night, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers say they responded at 7:42 p.m. to a two-car collision at the intersection of North Old Glenn Highway and East Clark-Wolverine Road. Troopers say a Nissan Versa was headed southbound on the highway when the driver attempted to turn left onto East Clark-Wolverine Road. The car drove in front of a Toyota SUV that was headed down the highway in the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified as 49-year-old Denise Duncan of Palmer. Duncan was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the Toyota SUV sustained minor injuries. There were no other occupants of the vehicles. Troopers say they don’t suspect either driver was impaired.

Duncan’s body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office. The highway closed for about 30 minutes after the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.