Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for DUI

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Saturday afternoon near Abbott Road and Birch Road.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:56 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian was stuck and killed Saturday afternoon in an Abbott Loop neighborhood collision. Anchorage Police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, the collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Abbott Road and Birch Road.

Police said a man “entered Abbott road running northbound when he was struck by a Dodge Ram which was traveling eastbound.” Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 22-year-old Jaden Jabaay. Police say the driver remained on scene. According to APD, Jabaay was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of DUI.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead. His identity will be released after the next of kin has been notified.

