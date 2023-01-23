9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says

Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.(Nick Weems (Perry County Sheriff))
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:37 AM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities said nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid in Tennessee on Saturday.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said someone heard faint cries coming from nearby a dumpster behind the firehall in Linden. When the person investigated, they found the cooler and the puppies. Weems said a few of them were almost dead.

Weems said the pups were taken to the jailhouse where they are being taken care of by female inmates.

“We are currently investigating the matter and will likely charge the one responsible in the next few days,” Weems said on his personal Facebook page.

WSMV reports four of the puppies have been adopted so far. Weems said they are still looking for anyone interested in adopting one or all.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to visit the Perry County Jail at 582 Bethel Rd, Linden, Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed in South Anchorage Saturday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for DUI
Alaska State Troopers respond to a two-car crash on the Old Glenn Highway on Saturday, Jan. 21,...
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
Complaint says thousands going hungry
Complaint says thousands going hungry
A man in Anchorage rescued a moose that broke through the ice and ended up in University Lake
Anchorage man pulls struggling moose from lake
File - police lights
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in Seward Highway wreck

Latest News

The Ukrainian government says that tanks, especially the German-made Leopards, are vital if it...
Poland pushes for more tanks for Ukraine, will seek German OK
The Food and Drug Administration proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts.
FDA weighs major shift in COVID-19 vaccine strategy
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Police seek why 72-year-old gunman shot up LA dance hall
Consumer safety advocates want to see more transparency with potentially unsafe products....
Defective: False Sense of Security
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy