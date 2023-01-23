Active and warm weather could bring areas of freezing rain to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is already falling across parts of Southcentral this morning, with the possiblity of up to 2 inches across most of Southcentral through the day. While heavier snowfall totals will occur through the mountains and near Talkeetna, it’s the main populated areas that will see some of the bigger issues.

Thanks to an active and stormy weather pattern, daily rain and snow will continue to impact the southern coastline of Alaska. While snow is initially falling this morning, temperatures are set to warm through the day. As this occurs we will see a gradual changeover from snow to rain into the evening hours, with temperatures likely hovering near freezing through the overnight hours.

The warm weather that will settle into Southcentral through much of this week, will lead to some slick roads. Temperatures will be the warmest both Tuesday and Wednesday, as our next system moves northward out of the Pacific Ocean. As it does, we’ll see temperatures warm into the mid 30s and the lower 40s through the middle of the week. This abnormally warm pattern that has remained with us for much fo the month, could lead to some concerns on ice thinning by the end of the month. It’s always important anytime the weather pattern changes, to watch your surroundings and stay off the ice if you deem it unsafe.

While Southcentral and Southeast will hold onto widespread areas of rain and snow through the middle of the week, the rest of the state is dealing with bitter cold conditions. Wind chill advisories, blizzard warnings and winter weather advisories are in place across much of the state. Strong northerly winds through parts of western Alaska will lead to wind chills as low as about -55. Any exposed skin could see frostbite occur within 10 minutes.

While we’ll see seemingly quiet conditions for the gulf coast region Thursday - Saturday, we’ll begin to see an uptick in more snow arriving by Sunday.

Be safe and travel cautiously this week!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.