Anchorage Folk Festival finishes first week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Folk Festival began at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 19, with a variety of musical experiences.

“We feature local acts, sometimes as many as 140 acts during the course of 12 shows, and Folk Week shows around town,” Anchorage Folk Festival Board Member Marianne See said.

The event features both on-stage performances and workshops in which guest artists teach their craft to seasoned and aspiring artists.

One of the guest artists that performed this week is the band Mile Twelve, an IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Awards) New Artist of the Year award-winner from Boston, Massachusetts.

While the first week of the folk festival has ended, the event runs through Sunday, Jan. 29, with showings at the Wendy Williamson starting on Friday, and Folk Week events happening at venues all over Anchorage starting Monday.

“In the next week, we have Folk Week around town, places like Hearth Artisan Pizza, Middle Way Cafe, Jitters, Sleepy Dog Cafe, all these places have music in the afternoon or evening,” See said.

For more information and a full festival schedule, visit www.anchoragefolkfestival.org.

