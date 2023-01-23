Monday starts with snow, but ends with rain

Light snow expected for Monday's morning commute, but temperatures warm to allow for rain by late afternoon. It stays warm for rain into mid-week.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:17 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In terms of temperature, it was a fairly “normal” Sunday with morning lows ranging from in the upper single digits to the low to mid-teens. The mercury climbed into the lower 20s by early Sunday evening, again near “normal” for late January. That’s about all we’ll see of “normal”, unfortunately, heading through the upcoming week.

Temperatures will slowly rise through the 20s overnight and the first half of Monday. A period of light snow will accompany the warming trend just in time for the morning drive, so plan for extra travel time and allow extra distance between you and the person ahead of you as roads become even more snow covered, and thus extra slick.

The storm system responsible for this next round of precipitation has a lot of warm air with it from the Pacific Ocean. Temperatures will climb even higher into the lower and middle 30s by early Monday afternoon, causing the snow to mix with and completely change to rain. That will create slushy and sloppy road conditions for the evening commute.

Guess what? Those “warm” temperatures in the mid 30s stick around for Monday night, Tuesday, and possibly into Wednesday as well; therefore, much of the precipitation will fall as liquid, rather than frozen for Anchorage, the Mat-Su, and the western Kenai Peninsula. Temperatures drop back below freezing by Thursday, meaning a return to snow, as more energy and moisture move across the southern part of the state for week’s end.

I hear the voice of my father, the car guru, in my head reminding me to check that the windshield wipers are in good working order, and that there’s plenty of washer fluid in the tank. Check.

Stay safe and enjoy the week.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Anchorage rescued a moose that broke through the ice and ended up in University Lake
Anchorage man pulls struggling moose from lake
A pedestrian was struck and killed in South Anchorage Saturday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for DUI
File - police lights
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in Seward Highway wreck
North Pole man charged following double homicide in Delta Junction, troopers say
North Pole man charged following double homicide in Delta Junction, troopers say
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Latest News

Light snow expected for Monday's morning commute, but temperatures warm to allow for rain by...
Monday starts with snow but ends with rain
After a chilly night, the weather becomes warmer... and wetter!
After a chilly night, the weather becomes warmer... and wetter!
After a chilly night, the weather becomes warmer... and wetter!
After a chilly night, the weather becomes warmer... and wetter!
Clearing in Southcentral Saturday
High winds prompt a number of warnings