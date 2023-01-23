Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after one person died from injuries sustained in a collision early Monday morning.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and medics responded to the 4800 block of Spenard Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. APD says the vehicle fled the scene of the collision. APD asks anyone with information or surveillance footage of the hit-and-run to contact the APD dispatch at 311, Option 1, or (907) 786-8900 (dial 0).

Spenard Road was closed from International Airport Road to Wisconsin Street after the incident.

Next-of-kin notifications are underway.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.