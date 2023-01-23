Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Pedestrian dead after early-morning crash
How to download the Alaska's News Source streaming apps
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:12 AM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after one person died from injuries sustained in a collision early Monday morning.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and medics responded to the 4800 block of Spenard Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. APD says the vehicle fled the scene of the collision. APD asks anyone with information or surveillance footage of the hit-and-run to contact the APD dispatch at 311, Option 1, or (907) 786-8900 (dial 0).

Spenard Road was closed from International Airport Road to Wisconsin Street after the incident.

Next-of-kin notifications are underway.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was struck and killed in South Anchorage Saturday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for DUI
Alaska State Troopers respond to a two-car crash on the Old Glenn Highway on Saturday, Jan. 21,...
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
Complaint says thousands going hungry
Complaint says thousands going hungry
A man in Anchorage rescued a moose that broke through the ice and ended up in University Lake
Anchorage man pulls struggling moose from lake
File - police lights
Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in Seward Highway wreck

Latest News

Alaskans celebrate the Lunar New Year
Alaskans celebrate Chinese New Year
Cub Scouts host Jack-Frost-O-Ree for cubs families
Cub Scouts host Jack-Frost-O-Ree for cubs’ families
Alaska State Troopers respond to a two-car crash on the Old Glenn Highway on Saturday, Jan. 21,...
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
Cub Scouts host Jack-Frost-O-Ree for cub families
Cub Scouts host Jack-Frost-O-Ree for cub families