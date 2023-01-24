Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s residence, lawyer says

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum, Nov. 17, 2022, in Simi Valley, Calif.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By The Associated Press and JILL COLVIN
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM AKST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana Home last week, according to his attorney.

“The additional records appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration,” Pence’s lawyer, Greg Jacob, told the National Archives in a letter last week.

He said that “Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence” and that he “understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry.”

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment Tuesday, and a lawyer for Pence did not immediately respond to an email seeking further elaboration.

Pence told the Associated Press in August that he did not take any classified information with him when he left office.

Asked directly if he had retained any classified information upon leaving office, he said, “No, not to my knowledge.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating a Monday morning hit-and-run.
Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
Alaska State Troopers respond to a two-car crash on the Old Glenn Highway on Saturday, Jan. 21,...
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
Zachary James said he was struck by a snowplow in an alley near the Alaska Center for the Blind
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard, then had trouble reporting it
A pedestrian was struck and killed in South Anchorage Saturday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed, driver arrested, police say
Altura Bistro and Chef Nathan Bentley received their James Beard Nomination award this week.
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award

Latest News

The functions of the powerful new technology, known as ChatGPT, are causing experts to warn...
Experts warn about possible misuses of new AI tool ChatGPT
Scientists say delivering gene therapy directly to the brain holds great promise. (ASSOCIATED...
Gene therapy into brain helps kid with rare disease
Police are searching for suspect who fled in car after three people were fatally shot at a...
Suspect sought after 3 people were fatally shot at Yakima, Wash., convenience store
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Ukrainian corruption scandal costs top officials their jobs