Most Mat-Su schools on remote learning due to icy roads

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Icy road conditions have led to most schools in the Matanuska-Susitan Borough School Dirstrict to use a remote learning day Tuesday.

The district wrote in an online social post that all classes will be canceled in lieu of online learning, with the exception of Glacier View School.

The Anchorage School District has not yet announced any decision to close schools or cancel classes.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.