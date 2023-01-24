Rain, snow and low wind chills

Active weather pattern for Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:22 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southerly flow is bringing in rain to southern parts of the state this week.

Snow will mix with and eventually turn to rain for southeast and parts of Southcentral Alaska.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Susitna Valley, where significant snow of 8-12 inches is likely for areas north and west of the Talkeetna cut-off, and up to 20 inches is possible for areas near Denali State Park. Travel could be difficult.

Over the north and west, the story is vastly different. Cold Arctic air is in place and winds will blow the snow around, and produce wind chills between 40 and 55 below.

Winter weather will also prompt an advisory for snow in the Interior.

The hot spot was Klawock at 44 degrees and the cold spot was Huslia at 40 degrees below zero.

