Secondhand electronics marketplace makes it easy to sell unused items

Refurbished smartphone market is over $50B a year
Places to sell your electronics
Places to sell your electronics(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Selling older electronics can turn an unexpected profit. According to Statista, the refurbished smartphone market is $50 billion a year

There are several sites that buy used electronics.

Decluttr is a great place to sell your gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, games, DVDs and CDs. You create an account and scan in or type in the items you want to sell. Afterwards, you’ll get an email with a prepaid label to ship your items. Decluttr pays by direct deposit, Paypal or check.  

BuyBackBoss offers cash for your used or broken iPhone, Android, tablet, smartwatch, and other electronic devices. You can either trade, sell or donate your phone via their giveback program. 

Gazelle is another popular option. It makes an instant offer on used devices including certain smartphone models, iPads, tablets, MacBooks, and Mac computers. You can get paid via Amazon gift card or PayPal.  

Experts said before selling online, do your research to find one which site works best for you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating a Monday morning hit-and-run.
Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
Alaska State Troopers respond to a two-car crash on the Old Glenn Highway on Saturday, Jan. 21,...
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
Zachary James said he was struck by a snowplow in an alley near the Alaska Center for the Blind
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard, then had trouble reporting it
A pedestrian was struck and killed in South Anchorage Saturday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed, driver arrested, police say
Altura Bistro and Chef Nathan Bentley received their James Beard Nomination award this week.
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award

Latest News

This Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, booking photo provided by the Volusia County, Fla., Division of...
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.
Suspect sought after 3 people were fatally shot at Yakima, Wash., convenience store
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted