Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.

While some lingering areas of rain and snow will still fall across Southcentral through the first half of the morning, most of today will remain on the drier side. Breezy winds through the day will keep much of Anchorage and surrounding areas on the drier side, althoguh through northern parts of the Sustina Valley, snow is possible for most of the day.

With warming temperatures, we are going to see deteriorating road conditions through the day. The prolonged warmth will not only lead to slick and icy roads, but will pose problems later this week as temperatures drop back below freezing.

While we manage to stay dry for most of the day, another incoming low will move northward into the Gulf of Alaska. This storm will pack more of a punch in terms of precipitation for both Southcentral and Southeast. While it will help reinforce the warm conditions, afternoon highs through Thursday are set to remain in the mid to upper 30s. As the area of low pressure moves into the Gulf of Alaska, it will eventually build northward into Prince William Sound. This will take the bulk fo the precipitation through Prince William Sound and the Copper River Basin. Expect rain and snow, with most of the snow to fall through the Copper River Basin northward to the Alaska Range.

While Anchorage and surrounding areas won’t see as much precipitation overnight into Wednesday, we can still expect to see some isolated to scattered areas of wintry mix into Wednesday afternoon. As the low dissipates as it moves inland, we’ll see some peaks of sunshine return as the week comes to a close.

Southeast will continue to hold onto wet and warm conditions through Thursday, before quieter weather makes a return to the region.

For both Southcentral and Southeast, things quiet down into the weekend, with highs falling back below freezing.

Be safe on the roads and have a wonderful Tuesday!

