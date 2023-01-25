Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen is resigning from her position.

A press release issued by Mayor Dave Bronson’s office said that Christensen turned in her resignation on Monday and her last day will be Feb. 8. The release says that Christensen has worked for the municipality for nine years.

“My time working on behalf of the people of Anchorage has been one of the greatest jobs and honors of my life. The people I have had the fortune of working with and learning from have made this job something special,” Christensen said in the release. “I want to thank the Mayor for his trust in me over the last 5-months, as I served as Acting Municipal Attorney.”

Christensen was the third attorney to serve under Bronson’s administration after Patrick Bergt left the job last June. Bronson then appointed Mario Bird to the position, who was not confirmed by the Anchorage Assembly.

“I have valued my time working with Blair, and have found her to be incredibly sharp, professional, and a huge asset to the Municipality,” Bronson said in the release. “I want to wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

Christensen’s departure occurs after weeks of tumult surrounding Bronson’s administration which began with the firing of former Municipal Manager Amy Demboski, who then issued an 11-page demand letter alleging improper and potentially illegal behavior within the mayor’s office.

Additionally, the Anchorage Assembly unanimously voted to use their subpoena powers in order to view a report on the investigation into the hiring of former Department of Health Director Joe Gerace, who fabricated much of his resume before resigning last August.

