Assembly holds confidential executive session for Joe Gerace files

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly is finalizing all questions that are going on the ballot for the April election, and besides the standard Assembly business, the topic on everyone’s mind is the subpoena for the investigation into the alleged fabricated resume of Joe Gerace, the city’s former health director.

The Assembly approved a resolution to authorize the chair, Suzanne LaFrance, to issue a subpoena for the Gerace report to Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka. The investigation dealt with how Gerace was able to land the health director position with Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration with a resume that listed falsified credentials.

“The administration had asserted that it has conducted an internal investigation into how Mr. Gerace was identified, chosen, and nominated for this position, but after repeated requests for the information, very limited information has been provided to the Assembly, Assembly leadership was recently informed that information would only be shared under the order of a subpoena,” LaFrance said.

“We have delivered to the administration a subpoena for the Joe Gerace investigatory files, and I anticipate tonight we’ll have an executive session as well to get our first look at those records,” Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant added later.

After giving the Mayor’s report, LaFrance gave Bronson a moment of privilege Tuesday night to address the community on the recent allegations, but Bronson did not go into detail.

“HR records are a private affair and we are required by law to not divulge HR records, whether it’s Mr. Gerace or anyone else,” Bronson said.

The Assembly also returned to several matters from Monday’s meeting that were pushed to Tuesday, including an Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department bond.

At a prior meeting on Monday night, the Assembly approved a majority of the ballot propositions that were on the agenda, which will be on the April 4 ballot.

“The administration put forward a bond that was wholly insufficient,” Constant said. “It had only had five projects when there are dozens of projects that are programmed — and there are some tactical moves we’re investigating for how to make sure we have a full park bond for the people to vote on.”

Another bond would create a new service area to alleviate parking issues in neighborhoods near access points to the Chugach State Park.

Additionally, the Assembly unanimously passed a key item to keep the capacity of the Sullivan arena at 360 people, despite an assault at the Sullivan Arena earlier on Tuesday.

