Greenhouse at King Tech High collapses from heavy snow load

King Tech High School greenhouse collapses in winter storm
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - King Tech High School in Anchorage is still feeling the effects of a major storm that happened in December.

Principal Dr. Kern McGinley said the school’s greenhouse collapsed under the weight of heavy snow at 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 15 following two substantial snowstorms.

“I was really shocked but not surprised, considering the amount of snow we had and the age of the structure itself, which is over 40 years old,” McGinley said.

McGinley also felt relief that no students were inside when the collapse happened.

In October, the school’s Alaska Farm and Food class moved to a science lab at nearby Wendler Middle School. McGinley said the program had shifted from growing flowers for a popular spring sale to growing sustainable foods indoor, mostly hydroponically. The greenhouse wasn’t particularly suited for that, and McGinley said the cost to heat it in the winter was astronomical.

But students were in the greenhouse as recently as the day before the collapse, according to teacher Kelly Ballantyne. Ballentyne said students working to clear snow from sidewalks had gone inside the greenhouse to plug in a snowblower.

“And that was 14 hours before it collapsed, I was in there with students. That was a little scary for me,” said Ballentyne. “We weren’t in there very often, but we were in there 14 hours before it collapsed.”

McGinley isn’t sure when or how the structure will be rebuilt. He said a lot depends on what the school district’s insurance will cover. But he’s hoping that the finished product will better suit the school’s needs.

“It opens up the doors for opportunities and I’m just hopeful that we can secure the funding needed to build bigger and better and more state-of-the-art,” McGinley said.

According to McGinley, the tear-down of the structure and salvage of anything inside could begin as early as next month.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating a Monday morning hit-and-run.
Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
Alaska State Troopers respond to a two-car crash on the Old Glenn Highway on Saturday, Jan. 21,...
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
Zachary James said he was struck by a snowplow in an alley near the Alaska Center for the Blind
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard, then had trouble reporting it
Altura Bistro and Chef Nathan Bentley received their James Beard Nomination award this week.
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award
A pedestrian was struck and killed in South Anchorage Saturday afternoon.
Pedestrian killed, driver arrested, police say

Latest News

The Mat-Su Valley saw slushy driving conditions after temperatures hovered above freezing...
Icy conditions prompts remote learning day for students in Mat-Su
The Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic will be closing at the end of February, the hospital...
Patients dismayed by upcoming closure of Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic
Warmer temperatures create icy conditions in Mat-Su, school district switched to remote learning day
Anchorage City Hall
Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation