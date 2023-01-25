A messy winter meltdown for southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for snow and high winds in the Interior, for the Kobuk and Noatak Valleys.

Strong winds to 50 mph and snowfall of 8 to 12 inches. This is in addition to a Wind Chill Advisory for wind chills down to 55 below.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for snow in the Interior and Copper River Basin as moisture moves in again overnight and travels north.

Over Southcentral Alaska, temperatures hit the 40s during the day. Concern now pivots to the overnight hours and temperatures that are likely to drop below freezing. That will make local roads and highways a slippery issue in the morning mid-week.

The hot spot for Alaska Tuesday was Klawock at 47 degrees, and the cold spot was Huslia at 39 degrees below zero.

