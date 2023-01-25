Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an assault at the Sullivan Arena.

According to a post on the Anchorage Police Department website, patrol officers responded to the Sullivan Arena at 1:02 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival officers located an adult male outside of the building with injuries to the upper body,” police wrote. “The victim has been transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening-injuries.”

Police wrote that there is no threat to public safety from the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

