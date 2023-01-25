Snow takes a backseat as wintry mess unfolds across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For several hours, roads across much of Southcentral Alaska have seen temperatures hover near or above freezing. While slick conditions will still be an issue, as the temperatures warm through the day we’ll begin to see slushier conditions making a return. Make sure you check your windshield wiper fluid and top it off, as you’ll likely be using it a lot over the next day or so.

An area of low pressure to our south continues to pump in more warmth and moisture across the region. While the bulk of the rain and snow will fall from Prince William Sound into the Copper River Basin, areas further west will still see a passing chance for rain showers or a wintry mix. The better opportunity for this for Anchorage and surrounding areas will be through the early afternoon, before the precipitation shield across Southcentral starts to fall apart.

It will be another warm and breezy day for many across the region. Daily highs will once again climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Wednesday, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow melt likely to occur.

Southeast is also getting in on the action, as widespread rain, winds and warm conditions build into the Panhandle. Many areas today will make a run into the upper 40s and lower 50s, as the power of the warm air drives temperatures well above average.

The above-average stretch of warmth stays with us through Thursday and Friday, before temperatures begin to cool down once more. Although we’ll still stay slightly above average into the weekend, temperatures will manage to fall back into the upper 20s with peeks of sunshine. We’ll see refreezing on the roads occur as the weekend arrives — extra caution will be needed for the next several days until the conditions improve.

While much of the southern coastline is dealing with the warmth, through the Interior, Western Alaska and along the North Slope, biting cold remains. Wind chills will fall anywhere from 20 to 45 below zero through the next two days, with active weather looking possible for Western Alaska as we welcome in the final few days of January.

Be safe and have a happy Wednesday!

