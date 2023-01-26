Anchorage police investigating Downtown shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Anchorage police responded to the 900 block of W. 7th Avenue in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male with gunshot wound to the upper and lower body. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the motive for the shooting and any relationship between the parties involved is under investigation.

If you have any information about the incident including surveillance footage of the area, contact police dispatch at 311 (option #1) or (907) 786-8900 (option #0).

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

