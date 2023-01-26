Anchorage police investigating homicide in North Star neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead with trauma to the upper body after police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of Eureka Street off West Fireweed Lane at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin has been completed. In the meantime, the crime scene team responded to process the scene and they’re asking people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, including surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact police dispatch at 311 or call (907) 786-8900. Police are following up on leads and don’t have any suspect information to release at this time. Police say the motive and any relationship between the parties involved is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

