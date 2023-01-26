Biden administration focuses on renter protections

Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.
Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a third of Americans rent their homes.

The Biden administration is aiming to protect renters with a multi-agency approach.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency will look into potential limits on rent hikes, while the Housing Department will work on rental assistance properties and public housing.

It will propose giving people who miss a rent payment at those places 30 days’ notice before ending their leases.

Other agencies will focus on background check methods and credit report accuracy.

The White House outlines its guiding principles in what’s being called a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights.”

Evictions disproportionately affect Black women and their children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are apologizing to Colony HIgh School Principal Mary Fulp
State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal
Body of missing snowmachiner found near Kotzebue
Body of missing snowmachiner found near Kotzebue
One West Anchorage High School student was arrested by Anchorage police on Wednesday.
Online threat leads to arrest of West Anchorage High student, police say
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says
The team of almost 100, have spent the last several months excavating 1.3 million cubic yards...
Corps of Engineers take on one of their largest projects yet

Latest News

FBI Director Christoper Wray, right, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, discuss the...
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
Chief: Officers’ actions in Tyre Nichols’ arrest ‘inhumane’
Photo courtesy US Forest Service
USDA reinstates road work, logging restrictions to Tongass National Forest
FILE - The exterior of a Sam's Club is pictured. The nation’s largest retailer, based in...
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to add 30 stores in next few years