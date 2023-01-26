Body of missing snowmachiner found near Kotzebue

FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 25.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOTZEBUE, Alaska (KTUU) - A young Ambler man who went missing on Jan. 16 has been found dead near Kotzebue, Alaska State Troopers say.

According to a dispatch from troopers, searchers found the body of 18-year-old Thomas Brown around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday over 10 miles south of Kotzebue.

Brown and a companion, 18-year-old Josiah Ballot of Selawik, had been reported missing on Jan. 16 after they told friends they were leaving from Kotzebue and possibly heading toward Noorvik.

Related: Missing Kotzebue teen rescued, search continues for second

Search teams in a private plane found Ballot approximately 28 miles south of Kotzebue on Jan. 20. Troopers wrote that Ballot suffered from “severe frostbite” and was taken to Kotzebue the day he was found, before being taken to Anchorage for further medical treatment.

Troopers wrote that searchers in a North Slope Borough helicopter spotted Brown’s remains near Cape Blossom, which is on the Baldwin Peninsula on the coast of Kotzebue Sound in Northwest Alaska.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage Police Department responded to a reported assault at the Sullivan Arena homeless...
Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena
Zachary James said he was struck by a snowplow in an alley near the Alaska Center for the Blind
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard, then had trouble reporting it
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says
Altura Bistro and Chef Nathan Bentley received their James Beard Nomination award this week.
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award
Anchorage City Hall
Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation

Latest News

Rep. Mary Peltola to serve on House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee
Rep. Mary Peltola to serve on House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee
Alaska’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives Mary Peltola has secured a seat on...
Rep. Mary Peltola to serve on House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee
Troopers are apologizing to Colony HIgh School Principal Mary Fulp
State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal
Troopers have issued an apology to Colony High School Principal Mary Fulp
Troopers apologize to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp