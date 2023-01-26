Former Health Department Director Joe Gerace charged with civil fraud

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The former Health Department Director Joe Gerace has been charged with civil fraud.

The complaint alleges that Gerace was paid $94,783.69 over 203 days by the State Active Duty service for a higher rate of compensation than he was entitled to.

The court documents say that “had the defendant been truthful about his prior military service and prior rank at the time of his appointment to the ASDF, he would have been compensated at the E-4 level for the 203 days. This would have resulted in a total compensation of $33,207.60, a difference of $61,576.09 from what he was actually paid.”

The Alaska Department of Law says Gerace has not been served yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

