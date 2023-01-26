Quieter and cooler weather returning to Southern Alaska

Temperatures fall back below freezing as January comes to a close
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2016 file photo, the Chugach Mountains and the buildings of downtown...
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2016 file photo, the Chugach Mountains and the buildings of downtown Anchorage, Alaska, are reflected in the still waters of Cook Inlet.(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File)
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:35 AM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a warm and wet stretch of weather across Southern Alaska, with widespread rain from Southcentral to Southeast Alaska. While some locations have managed to stay dry, everyone is dealing with wet and soggy roads as snow continues to melt. Temperatures this morning continues to remain in the 20s, with highs near 40 degrees, marking the third consecutive day we’ve seen these warm conditions. But, it’s still winter, and colder weather is just hours away from building back into Southcentral and Southeast.

The active weather that has been with us is dissipating out of the region. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure to our south, we’ll dry out and see peeks of sunshine making a return to parts of the region through the weekend. Starting this evening, temperatures across Southcentral will drop back into the teens and 20s. This will lead to refreezing on the roads, which will likely lead to some hazardous travel conditions at times.

Although temperatures will remain above average into the weekend and next week, we do manage to stay back below freezing. Our average high for this time of the year is 23 degrees, with temperatures starting tomorrow and lasting into next week staying in the mid to upper 20s. While quieter and sunnier weather can be expected for both Southcentral and Southeast, snow makes a return as we welcome the start of next week.

A multitude of winter weather alerts are in place across Western Alaska and to the north. These alerts are in place for up to 6 feet of snow, reduced visibility, with parts of Alaska still dealing with wind chills as low as 45 below zero.

Have a safe and wonderful Thursday!

